Mohanlal & This Popular Tamil Actor Are Back Together After Two Decades!

    Mohanlal's Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham is a big budget project for which the Malayalam film audiences are eagerly waiting for. Earlier, it was revealed that the film will feature some of the big names of the other language industries as well, and the casting of the film is still in progress. Now, here is a crucial update regarding this upcoming Mohanlal starrer, which will be directed by Priyadarshan and the reports suggest that a popular Tamil actor will be seen essaying an important role in this upcoming Mohanlal starrer. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

    Prabhu In Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham

    According to the latest reports that have come in, popular Tamil actor Prabhu will be seen essaying a crucial role in this period movie. Prabhu is not new to Malayalam films and the actor has earlier acted in Malayalam movies like Kalapani, Pramani, Best Of Luck, Malayali Mamanu Vanakkam etc.

    Mohanlal & Prabhu Back Together

    Interestingly, it is after a gap of two decades that Mohanlal and Prabhu are coming together for a film. It was through the film Kaalapani that Prabhu had made his debut in Malayalam and that remains the sole film in which Mohanlal and Prabhu have acted together so far. With Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, the trio of Priyadarshan, Mohanlal and Prabhu are set to work together once again.

    Was Prabhu Approached For Pulimurugan?

    Meanwhile, the reports doing the rounds also suggest that Prabhu was approached for an important role in the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, but it didn't materialize. Pulimurugan had turned out to be the biggest ever grosser in the history of Malayalam cinema.

    More About Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham...

    Most recently, reports had surfaced that veteran actor Madhu will be seen essaying the role of Kunjali Marakkar Onnaaman in this much awaited movie. Sabu Cyril, who has worked with Priyadarshan in over 40 films is also a part of this big budget project.

    Further updates regarding the rest of the cast & crew of Marakar - Arabikadalinte Simham are being awaited. During the official announcement of the movie, it was revealed that the team is planning to begin the shoot in the month of November.

