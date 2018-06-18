 »   »   »  Mohanlal & This Popular Tamil Actor Are Back Together After Two Decades!

Related Articles
- Mohanlal-Ranjith Team's Next Movie Has An Interesting Title!
- Mohanlal Shares A Still Taken With A Group Of Bikers!
- Mohanlal Starrer Neerali Has Been Postponed & The New Release Date Is Out!
- Mohanlal & Prayaga Martin To Shake A Leg To A Yesteryear Classic Song!
- A Legendary Malayalam Actor To Join Mohanlal's Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham!
- Mohanlal To Take Over The Reins As AMMA President?
- Mohanlal Did Make His Presence Felt At The Asianet Film Awards 2018!
- Mohanlal Grooves To The Tunes Of Iruvar In This Dance Practice Video!
- Parvatii Nair Tags The Experience Of Acting With Mohanlal As A True Blessing!
- Neerali Video Song: Mohanlal & Shreya Ghosal Render An Enduring Duet Song!
- Mohanlal & Director Siddique Will Team Up Yet Again!
- Mohanlal Comes Up With Two Special Gifts For the Audiences!
Mohanlal's Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham is a big budget project for which the Malayalam film audiences are eagerly waiting for. Earlier, it was revealed that the film will feature some of the big names of the other language industries as well, and the casting of the film is still in progress. Now, here is a crucial update regarding this upcoming Mohanlal starrer, which will be directed by Priyadarshan and the reports suggest that a popular Tamil actor will be seen essaying an important role in this upcoming Mohanlal starrer. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Prabhu In Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham
According to the latest reports that have come in, popular Tamil actor Prabhu will be seen essaying a crucial role in this period movie. Prabhu is not new to Malayalam films and the actor has earlier acted in Malayalam movies like Kalapani, Pramani, Best Of Luck, Malayali Mamanu Vanakkam etc.
Mohanlal & Prabhu Back Together
Interestingly, it is after a gap of two decades that Mohanlal and Prabhu are coming together for a film. It was through the film Kaalapani that Prabhu had made his debut in Malayalam and that remains the sole film in which Mohanlal and Prabhu have acted together so far. With Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, the trio of Priyadarshan, Mohanlal and Prabhu are set to work together once again.
Was Prabhu Approached For Pulimurugan?
Meanwhile, the reports doing the rounds also suggest that Prabhu was approached for an important role in the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, but it didn't materialize. Pulimurugan had turned out to be the biggest ever grosser in the history of Malayalam cinema.
More About Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham...
Most recently, reports had surfaced that veteran actor Madhu will be seen essaying the role of Kunjali Marakkar Onnaaman in this much awaited movie. Sabu Cyril, who has worked with Priyadarshan in over 40 films is also a part of this big budget project.
Further updates regarding the rest of the cast & crew of Marakar - Arabikadalinte Simham are being awaited. During the official announcement of the movie, it was revealed that the team is planning to begin the shoot in the month of November.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.