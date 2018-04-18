 »   »   » Mohanlal To Turn A Host For Bigg Boss In Malayalam?

To Begin In June..

According to a report by Times Of India, certain reports have come in that the first season of Malayalam Bigg Boss will be hosted by Mohanlal. The report also suggests that the programme is expected to be aired in the month of June 2018.

In Kochi..

Reportedly, the location of the reality shows is expected to be in Kochi. According to the report, the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss will follow the same format of its original version and 15 contestants are expected to take part in the reality show. Members from the film industry and television industry are expected to be in the list of the contestants.

Lal Salam

Well, Mohanlal is not new to hosting television programmes. He did mark his big arrival in television programmes with the show Lal Salam aired on Amrita TV. The show did emerge as a big success. Lal Salam was a chat show that revolved around the cast & crew members of the actor's movies from the past.

Bigg Boss

As mentioned above, Bigg Boss is a hugely popular show and big stars of various film industries have turned a host for the show in various languages. Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss original version for the maximum number of seasons. The first season of the Tamil and Telugu versions of Bigg Boss had Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR as the hosts.