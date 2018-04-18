 »   »   » Mohanlal To Turn A Host For Bigg Boss In Malayalam?

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 12: Here’s What The Makers Are Planning To Add Extra Novelty To The Show
Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows to have come out in the history of Indian Television shows. It started off with the Hindi version in India and once Salman Khan came on board, the show became very popoular and Bigg Boss got different versions in regional languages like Telugu, Tamil etc.
The show was yet to make an entry in Malayalam and according to the latest reports, Bigg Boss Malayalam is on its way. Earlier, reports had surfaced that big stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal & Suresh Gopi are in the consideration for the role of a host and according to the latest reports that have surfaced, Mohanlal has been zeroed in on by the producers to don the host's role in the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
To Begin In June..
According to a report by Times Of India, certain reports have come in that the first season of Malayalam Bigg Boss will be hosted by Mohanlal. The report also suggests that the programme is expected to be aired in the month of June 2018.
In Kochi..
Reportedly, the location of the reality shows is expected to be in Kochi. According to the report, the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss will follow the same format of its original version and 15 contestants are expected to take part in the reality show. Members from the film industry and television industry are expected to be in the list of the contestants.
Lal Salam
Well, Mohanlal is not new to hosting television programmes. He did mark his big arrival in television programmes with the show Lal Salam aired on Amrita TV. The show did emerge as a big success. Lal Salam was a chat show that revolved around the cast & crew members of the actor's movies from the past.
Bigg Boss
As mentioned above, Bigg Boss is a hugely popular show and big stars of various film industries have turned a host for the show in various languages. Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss original version for the maximum number of seasons. The first season of the Tamil and Telugu versions of Bigg Boss had Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR as the hosts.
