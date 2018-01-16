 »   »   » Mohanlal In 2018: A Promising Year Ahead For The Actor With Some Big Movies!

After a decent 2017, Mohanlal promises something special for all of his fans, followers and the entire Malayalam film audiences in the year 2018. With a handful of promising projects, the year 2018 will indeed be a big one for Mohanlal, the actor and the star.
Importantly, Mohanlal has films of varied genres in his kitty. A good number of them are big budget ventures and the much loved actor of Mollywood is expected to create new records at the box office.
On this note, here we take you through some of the upcoming projects of Mohanlal, which are expected to hit the theatres or go on floors in the year 2018..
Mohanlal – Ajoy Varma Movie
Mohanlal is all set to kick-start the year 2018 with his upcoming film with Ajoy Varma. The film, has been tagged as a thriller and the shoot of the film has already commenced. Mohanlal is expected to join the crew in the coming days. Going by the reports, the film is expected to be Mohanlal's first major release of the year.
Odiyan
Nothing much has to be said about this movie, about which the Malayalam film industry has been talking, since the announcement days. Reportedly, one more schedule of shoot is left to be completed and Mohanlal's all-new look is definitely one of the biggest highlights of the movie. Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, this film promises some splendid action sequences and is touted to be the costliest ever film in the history of Malayalam cinema.
Bhadran's Movie
If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal and Bhdran are all set to team up yet again for an upcoming venture, which will be a road movie. According to the reports, this upcoming film will also feature Ramya Krishnan and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. An official announcement regarding the project and the shooting is awaited.
Kayamkulam Kochunni
Well, the news regarding Mohanlal's association with the upcoming big budget venture Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews came as a big surprise to the entire film audiences. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Ithikkara Pakki in this much awaited venture. Reportedly, it will be an extended cameo and the actor will be seen for more than 20 min in the movie.
Lucifer
Lucifer marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. This film, which will feature Mohanlal in the lead role is being looked up to with huge expectations. Popular actor-writer Murali Gopy will pen the script of this much awaited venture. According to the reports, the team is planning to commence the shooting of the film by May 2018.
Shaji Kailas Movie
Earlier, it was reported that Shaji Kailas and Mohanlal would soon team up for a film. The superhit combo of Mollywood is all set to make a comeback with the company of Renji Panicker as a scriptwriter. Reportedly, this upcoming film will be a social thriller with loads of action sequences. The film is expected to take off this year.