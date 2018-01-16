 »   »   » Mohanlal In 2018: A Promising Year Ahead For The Actor With Some Big Movies!

After a decent 2017, Mohanlal promises something special for all of his fans, followers and the entire Malayalam film audiences in the year 2018. With a handful of promising projects, the year 2018 will indeed be a big one for Mohanlal, the actor and the star.

Importantly, Mohanlal has films of varied genres in his kitty. A good number of them are big budget ventures and the much loved actor of Mollywood is expected to create new records at the box office.

On this note, here we take you through some of the upcoming projects of Mohanlal, which are expected to hit the theatres or go on floors in the year 2018..