 »   »   » Mohanlal Will Next Join The Shoot Of This Movie!

Mohanlal had recently underwent an intense training to lose a few kilos for the perfection of his character in Odiyan. The actor did impress one and all with his new makeover, which was well-received by the audiences.

There were reports doing the rounds that Mohanlal will join the shoot of Odiyan in the month of January, in his all-new look. But now, it seems like the next schedule of shoot of Odiyan has been pushed ahead.

Image Courtesy: Facebook

According to the latest reports that have come in, Mohanlal will next join the shoot of his upcoming venture to be directed by Ajoy Varma. Latest reports suggest that, Mohanlal will head to Mongolia for the shoot of this yet-to-be-titled film. Reportedly, the filming of this much awaited venture will commence on January 18, 2017.

This upcoming film of Mohanlal is touted to be a thriller and if reports are to be believed, Mohanlal has allotted 15 days of time for the shoot of the film. Reports also suggest that, Mohanlal will be seen sporting a thick beard and moustache in this upcoming film. This upcoming film is Ajoy Varma's debut venture in Malayalam. He has directed a film titled SRK in Hindi.

This yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvila. Apart from Mongolia, this upcoming film will also be shot in Mumbai. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Prakash Raj is also a part of the project. Rumours were also rife that Meena and Trisha have been roped in to play the role of the leading ladies.

Coming back to Odiyan, as per the latest reports that have come in, Mohanlal will join the final schedule of Odiyan only after completing the shoot of Ajoy Varma movie. If reports are to be believed, the next schedule of Odiyan will only commence in the month of February.

The first two schedules of shoot of Odiyan have already been completed. The filming of Odiyan commenced in 2016 at Varanasi and later, the team headed to Thenkurissi in Palakkad for the second schedule. Apart from Mohanlal, Odiyan also features Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj.