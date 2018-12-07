 »   »   »  IN PICS! Mollywood Celebrities At The Rehearsal Camp Of Onnanu Nammal Show!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Mollywood celebrities are all set to offer a grand feast for the audiences in Abu Dhabi. AMMA (Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists) is organising a show named Onnanu Nammal in Abu Dhabi and the much awaited show will commence at 6:30 PM this evening at the Armed Forces officers Club. This is a charity fund raiser show and the collections of the show will be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund. The show, which will have performances of top actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal and others, promises to be an exciting one and the rehearsals are going at a full swing. A few pictures from the rehearsal camp of the show have now surfaced on social media. Read on to know more about the same here.
Images Courtesy: Facebook Page Of AMMA
Mohanlal
The audiences are eagerly waiting to see the performances of Mohanlal and the much loved actor is sure to entertain one and all. Here is a picture of Mohanlal rehearsing a song.
Honey Rose
Popular Malayalam actress Honey Rose, who was a prominent presence in the previous show of AMMA, is also a part of Onnanu Nammal. Here is a picture of the actress from the rehearsal camp. You could also see senior actors like Jayaram, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan etc., in the picture.
Manju Warrier
Well, it seems like Manju Warrier will also be taking part in the Onnaanu Nammal show. In this picture you could see Manju Warrier, Rimi Tomy, Maiyanpillai Raju and Unni Shivapal.
Shwetha Menon and Aju Varghese
It seems like the show would feature some interesting skits as well. In this picture, taken from the rehearsal camp, you could see Shwetha Menon and Aju Varghese practicing for a programme of the show.
Jayaram & Others
Well, comedy skits have always been a major highlight of AMMA shows and it seems like the above still is from the rehearsals of such a skit. In this picture, you could see Jayaram, ramesh Pisharody, Joju George, Dharmajan, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijayaraghavan etc.
The Selfie
Here's a selfie taken from the rehearsal camp. In this picture, you could see Unni Shivapal, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Indrans, Nobi, Sudheer Karamana etc.