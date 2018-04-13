 »   »   » Mollywood Sparkles At 65th National Film Awards: Praises Continue To Pour In For The Winners!

Once again, we saw the Malayalam movies sparkling at the National level with the industry bagging a good number of awards at the 65th National Film Awards. The year 2017 was filled with spectacular Malayalam movies and rightly, those movie have brought laurels to the industry.

It has to be said that this has to be one among best outings that Malayalam films have had in the National Film Awards. It has to be noted that Malayalam movies won big in most of the important categories.

Jayaraj, Fahadh Faasil, KJ Yesudas, Parvathy, Take Off, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Bhaaanakam etc., have once again proved that Mollywood products and the talents are a class apart. Definitely, with so many big awards in the kitty, it wouldn't be wrong to say the Mollywood has ruled the 65th National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, praises are pouring in for all the winners. Social media users are ecstatic after hearing the results and are busy discussing the topic. At the same time, some of the top celebrities also made it a point to praise all the big winners on this real special occasion.

Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam film industry did send out a message wishing all the big winners on the real big occasion. He also had a special message for his dear friend Fahadh Faasil. He also wrote that "Malayalam cinema forever a sense of pride". Tovino Thomas Tovino Thomas took to his Facebook to post a selfie taken with Sathosh Raman, who won the award for the Best Production Design. He also congratulated all the other major winners on the special occasion. Aju Varghese Aju Varghese, the much popular actor of Malayalam cinema, did make it a point to congratulate all the winners who made us proud by winning big at this year's National Film Awards. Jayasurya Jayasurya who seemed to be quite ecstatic after hearing the results of the 65th National Film wards took to Facebook to share his happiness and also congratulate all the winners. He also stated that this is a proud moment for the Malayalam film industry.