Much-awaited Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In The Second Half Of 2018!

Posted By:
    We are already into the second half of the year 2018 and much like every year, this year too, the latter half promises something big for the Malayalam film industry with a whole lot of Malayalam movies in the line-up for a release. We have already witnessed the entry of three big Malayalam movies in the form of Neerali, Koode and My Story, which had graced the screens in the first half of this month. Now, all eyes are on the big list of movies, which are keenly awaited by the Malayalam film audiences. Keep scrolling down to know more about these movies.

    Ranam

    Prithviraj's Ranam is a film, which has been in the much-awaited list of the audiences. The film is sure to be a different experience for the Malayalam film audiences and reports suggest that the film might hit the screens soon.

    Kayamkulam Kochunni

    Kayamkulam Kochunni is a big film for which the audiences are eagerly waiting for. Rosshan Andrrews' magnum opus featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role also has the presence of Mohanlal. The movie has been scheduled to grace the big screens in August.

    Oru Kuttanadan Blog

    Mammootty's Oru Kuttanadan Blog has looked a promising affair and it looks like a breezy feel-good entertainer is on cards. Directed by scenarist Sethu, the film features a stellar star cast along with Mammootty and is expected to make it to the theatres during the Onam season.

    Odiyan

    Well, the hype surrounding this film is phenomenal and it is one such movie that is capable of bringing all the attention towards it. This Mohanlal starrer, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon will hit the theatres on October 11, 2018, and is expected to be a scintillating cinematic experience.

    Drama

    Mohanlal-Ranjith team will be back with a bang with Drama, which is a film that has been shot majorly in London. The movie is touted to be a comedy entertainer and is expected to grace the screens in September.

    Njan Prakashan

    This upcoming film of Fahadh Faasil will bring back the much-loved combo of Sathyan Anthikkad, the director and Sreenivasan, the writer. The shoot of the film has already commenced and the movie is expected to come out in the theatres this year itself.

    Oru Yamandan Premakatha

    The works of Oru Yamandan Premakathahas commenced and the name Dulquer Salmaan solely is enough to up the excitement levels surrounding the project. The film, directed by BC Noufal, is expected to be a fine entertainer and it is touted to hit the theatres this year itself.

    Varathan

    Amal Neerad-Fahadh Faasil combo is back after Iyobinte Pusthakam with Varathan and most recently, the makers had come up with a teaser of the movie, which struck the right chords with the audiences. The film from the big combo is expected to hit the theatres next month.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 13:13 [IST]
