 »   »   »  Much-awaited Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In The Second Half Of 2018!

Related Articles
- Half-yearly Box Office Report 2018: Malayalam Movies That Set The Cash Registers Ringing!
- Neerali, Abrahaminte Santhathikal & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In June 2018!
- Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In The Month Of May 2018!
- Malayalam Movies & Their Memorable References To The Thrissur Pooram!
- Malayalam Movies & Vishu Season: A Quick Round-up Through The Vishu Releases Of The Previous Year!
- Box Office Chart(Mar 26 – April 1): 3 New Malayalam Movies Step In For The Race!
- Parole, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, Ranam & Kuttanadan Marpapa Make An Impact With Their Trailers!
- Box Office Chart (March 12-18): Poomaram & Ira Are The New Entrants!
- Box Office Chart (March 05-11): Top 5 Malayalam Movies!
- Parole, Poomaram & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In March 2018!
- Malayalam Movies 2017: The Underrated Performances Of The Year!
- Malayalam Movies 2017: These 6 Films Definitely Deserved More!
We are already into the second half of the year 2018 and much like every year, this year too, the latter half promises something big for the Malayalam film industry with a whole lot of Malayalam movies in the line-up for a release. We have already witnessed the entry of three big Malayalam movies in the form of Neerali, Koode and My Story, which had graced the screens in the first half of this month. Now, all eyes are on the big list of movies, which are keenly awaited by the Malayalam film audiences. Keep scrolling down to know more about these movies.
Ranam
Prithviraj's Ranam is a film, which has been in the much-awaited list of the audiences. The film is sure to be a different experience for the Malayalam film audiences and reports suggest that the film might hit the screens soon.
Kayamkulam Kochunni
Kayamkulam Kochunni is a big film for which the audiences are eagerly waiting for. Rosshan Andrrews' magnum opus featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role also has the presence of Mohanlal. The movie has been scheduled to grace the big screens in August.
Oru Kuttanadan Blog
Mammootty's Oru Kuttanadan Blog has looked a promising affair and it looks like a breezy feel-good entertainer is on cards. Directed by scenarist Sethu, the film features a stellar star cast along with Mammootty and is expected to make it to the theatres during the Onam season.
Odiyan
Well, the hype surrounding this film is phenomenal and it is one such movie that is capable of bringing all the attention towards it. This Mohanlal starrer, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon will hit the theatres on October 11, 2018, and is expected to be a scintillating cinematic experience.
Drama
Mohanlal-Ranjith team will be back with a bang with Drama, which is a film that has been shot majorly in London. The movie is touted to be a comedy entertainer and is expected to grace the screens in September.
Njan Prakashan
This upcoming film of Fahadh Faasil will bring back the much-loved combo of Sathyan Anthikkad, the director and Sreenivasan, the writer. The shoot of the film has already commenced and the movie is expected to come out in the theatres this year itself.
Oru Yamandan Premakatha
The works of Oru Yamandan Premakathahas commenced and the name Dulquer Salmaan solely is enough to up the excitement levels surrounding the project. The film, directed by BC Noufal, is expected to be a fine entertainer and it is touted to hit the theatres this year itself.
Varathan
Amal Neerad-Fahadh Faasil combo is back after Iyobinte Pusthakam with Varathan and most recently, the makers had come up with a teaser of the movie, which struck the right chords with the audiences. The film from the big combo is expected to hit the theatres next month.