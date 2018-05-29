English
Much Like Abrahaminte Santhathikal, The Other Mammootty Movies Whose Posters Made Massive Impact!

Posted By:
    Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal has turned out to be one of the most awaited and hyped movies of the recent times and due credits must be given to the sensational posters of the film, which have been ruling the social media since the past few days.

    Well, it is not for the first time that a Mammootty movie is making a massive impact in the minds of the viewers with its posters. Even in the past, we have seen a good number of Mammootty movies whose posters were innovative, stylish & catchy, which served their purpose to the fullest. Here, we take you through some of those movies.

    The Great Father

    The Great Father's posters were indeed spot on and they were released in the right order. At first, the audiences, got to witness a poster in which Mammootty's look wasn't revealed. Later, they came up with stunning posters that upped the anxiety levels of the audiences.

    Gangster

    We still remember the day when the initial posters of Gangster were released and they owned the social media. The stylish posters, featuring an equally stylish Mammootty in them, had won the attention of all the social media users. Rightly, the expectations on the film sky-rocketed and the movie made a bumper opening though it couldn't meet the big expectations of the audiences.

    Big B

    Big B was a trendsetter of Malayalam cinema, in many aspects. It wouldn't be wrong to tag Big B as the film that brought up this innovative trend of marketing with the right posters. Back in 2007, social media wasn't that common and yet,, some of the stills and the posters of Big B, created a big impact in the online and offline circuits.

    Kasaba

    Kasaba, the Mammootty starrer that hit the theatres in 2016 was one of the most hyped films of the year. The posters of the film featuring a stylish Mammootty in the Khaki avatar gained big attention from various quarters. Many would remember the instance when trollers took up the poster for funny memes and Mammootty showed the right spirit by sharing some of them through his official Facebook page.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 13:01 [IST]
