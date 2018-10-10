India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Mukesh Comes Up With An Official Statement; He Denies All The Allegations!

Mukesh Comes Up With An Official Statement; He Denies All The Allegations!

    The #MeToo Campaign hit the Malayalam film industry as well with an allegation directed at Mukesh. A television director had alleged that actor Mukesh had called her multiple times over phone, during the shoot of a game show, 19 years ago.

    Now, Mukesh himself has come up with a statement and has denied all the allegations and affirmed that he hasn't done any such thing. According to a report by Manorama Online, Mukesh has stated that he had stayed in the same hotel but doesn't remember having met this particular girl. He added that he hasn't phoned her, the person who disturbed her over the phone isn't him and there might be some misunderstanding.

    While speaking to the media, Mukesh also mentioned that Derek O'Brien, who was the director of the show, is his best friend as well as Guru. Mukesh also informed that 10 years ago, Derek had visited Kochi and he had requested him to attend a program for Discovery Channel, which was held in Kaloor. The actor also added that Derek O'Brien went on to mention that Mukesh is his only friend in Kerala. Mukesh pointed out that if something like the alleged incident had happened 19 years ago, Derek wouldn't have called him. Meanwhile, Mukesh also vouched his support for the #MeToo movement.

    Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 14:14 [IST]
