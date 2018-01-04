 »   »   » 7 Malayalam Movies Of 2017 That Earned The 'Must Watch' Tag!

Certain Malayalam movies that had hit the theatres in the year 2017 were beyond the tags of Hits and Flops. Such Malayalam movies showed the right way forward for the industry and gave the audiences something brand new.

Well, out of the 141 Malayalam movies that had graced the screens in the year 2017, a handful of them received great praises and they also entered the list of the movies, which earned the 'Must Watch' tag, with their content and presentations.



Here, we take you through 7 such Malayalam movies, which are definitely a must watch..



Angamaly Diaries Many movies have come in Malayalam, which were set against a backdrop of a particular place, but Angamaly Diaries was different from all of them. The film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was realistic, raw and still entertaining. The film-maker took us through the lives of a group of youngsters, without drawing any lines between the positive and negative characters.

Take Off Here is one such film, which had everything in it to meet the International standards. Films like Take Off were alien to the Malayalam film industry. It isn't easy to make a film like Take Off, that too, in a convincing manner. The film wasn't just about a mission but it also narrated an intense story of human emotions.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum How can we forget this gem of a movie, which is sure to fetch some big awards? Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was a realistic take on the events that unfold in a police stations. With some well-etched characters and believable situations, Thondimuthalum Drikskashiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothen, offered an entirely different viewing experience to the audiences.

Parava Parava was quite different from the movies of the past, which narrated stories set against the backdrop of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. Parava presented the lives of people living in these regions, that too without any exaggerations. Once again, the realistic approached made this film a special one to the audiences and the fact that the audiences still remember the characters of the movie, is a testimony of that.

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu It is never easy to evoke a sense of nostalgia in the minds of the audiences. There are many movies that faltered to deliver this in the right proportions. But, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu came out successful in taking the audiences through the lives of a few people, who are quite familiar to us. The fact that most of us have met a person like Baiju, made the experience a much sweeter one.

Solo Solo might not have satisfied each and everyone as it came in to the theatres carrying a huge baggage of expectations. But still, Solo is a must watch as Bejoy Nambiar and his team dared to do something indeed different. It is undoubtedly one of the best anthology movies to have come out and this film has lots to offer to all those who take cinema seriously.

Mayaanadhi Less often we get to see Malayalam movies, which narrate a romantic tale with an impact. Mayaanadhi, with its realistic and intense narration of the complex tale of love between Maathan and Appu, gifted the audiences a film that would stay long in one's mind. Mayaanadhi is one such film that grows on you even after leaving the theatres.



The best part is in the fact that most of the Malayalam movies, mentioned in the above listed tasted a fruiful run at the box office, as well. We hope that the industry would continue its good run in the year 2018, as well.