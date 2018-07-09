 »   »   »  My Story Box Office Collectrions (3 Days): How Well Has The Film Performed On The Opening Weekend?

Related Articles
- My Story Review: Good Performances Save This Romantic Saga From Being A Big Disappointment
- My Story Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Prithviraj-Parvathy Starrer!
- Prithviraj's My Story To Reach The Theatres On This Date!
- Mammootty Launches The First Official Trailer Of My Story!
- Prithviraj-Parvathy Team's My Story: A Forgettable Achievement For The First Video Song!
- Prithviraj-Parvathy Team’s My Story: The First Video Song Is Out
- FINALLY! Prithviraj's My Story Starts Rolling Again
- My Story Controversy: Parvathy Supports Prithviraj
- Prithviraj's My Story: Second Official Poster Is Out!
- Koode Bags A Clean 'U' Certificate & Will Hit The Theatres On This Date!
- Prithviraj Voices His Opinion On The Recent Resignations From AMMA!
- Prithviraj Confirms That Mohanlal's Lucifer Will Begin On This Date!
My Story, the film starring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead role, was the big release of the past week. The film, which narrates a romantic tale has been one among the much awaited films of Prithviraj and Parvathy. The film had hit the theatres across Kerala on July 06, 2018 and it did det a good release with the film occupying above 100 screens across Kerala. At the Kochi multiplexes, the Prithviraj-Parvathy starrer got a perfect platform for a big innings. How well did the movie perform on its opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes? Read My Story box office collection report to get the answer.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
At the Kochi multiplexes, the film got as many as 22 shows on its opening weekend and became the film with maximum number of shows in the past week. According to the reports, Rabir Kapoor's Sanju also had above 20 shows in the past weekend.
Day 1 Collections
My Story had an OK start on its very first day at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched approximately 3.95 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 47.2 %
Opening Weekend Collections
Well, there was a slight dip in the collections on Saturday but at the same time, there was an increase in the collections on Sunday. Reportedly, the film fetched 3.89 Lakhs on the second day and 4.31 lakhs on third day and thus taking the 3 days total collections to 12.16 Lakhs.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
All Kerala Collections
The film has opened to mixed reviews in majority of the centres. But still, My Story is expected to have made a decent opening in other parts of Kerala as well. Let us wait for an official update from the makers regarding the all kerala collections. At the same time, the days ahead will be crucial for the movie and the film will have to perform exceedingly well on the weekdays.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.