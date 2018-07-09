English
 »   »   »  My Story Box Office Collectrions (3 Days): How Well Has The Film Performed On The Opening Weekend?

My Story Box Office Collectrions (3 Days): How Well Has The Film Performed On The Opening Weekend?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    My Story, the film starring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead role, was the big release of the past week. The film, which narrates a romantic tale has been one among the much awaited films of Prithviraj and Parvathy. The film had hit the theatres across Kerala on July 06, 2018 and it did det a good release with the film occupying above 100 screens across Kerala. At the Kochi multiplexes, the Prithviraj-Parvathy starrer got a perfect platform for a big innings. How well did the movie perform on its opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes? Read My Story box office collection report to get the answer.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    At the Kochi multiplexes, the film got as many as 22 shows on its opening weekend and became the film with maximum number of shows in the past week. According to the reports, Rabir Kapoor's Sanju also had above 20 shows in the past weekend.

    Day 1 Collections

    My Story had an OK start on its very first day at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched approximately 3.95 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 47.2 %

    Opening Weekend Collections

    Well, there was a slight dip in the collections on Saturday but at the same time, there was an increase in the collections on Sunday. Reportedly, the film fetched 3.89 Lakhs on the second day and 4.31 lakhs on third day and thus taking the 3 days total collections to 12.16 Lakhs.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    All Kerala Collections

    The film has opened to mixed reviews in majority of the centres. But still, My Story is expected to have made a decent opening in other parts of Kerala as well. Let us wait for an official update from the makers regarding the all kerala collections. At the same time, the days ahead will be crucial for the movie and the film will have to perform exceedingly well on the weekdays.

    Read more about: my story prithviraj parvathy
    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue