 »   »   »  My Story Box Office Collectrions (3 Days): How Well Has The Film Performed On The Opening Weekend?

At The Kochi Multiplexes

At the Kochi multiplexes, the film got as many as 22 shows on its opening weekend and became the film with maximum number of shows in the past week. According to the reports, Rabir Kapoor's Sanju also had above 20 shows in the past weekend.

Day 1 Collections

My Story had an OK start on its very first day at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched approximately 3.95 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 47.2 %

Opening Weekend Collections

Well, there was a slight dip in the collections on Saturday but at the same time, there was an increase in the collections on Sunday. Reportedly, the film fetched 3.89 Lakhs on the second day and 4.31 lakhs on third day and thus taking the 3 days total collections to 12.16 Lakhs.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

All Kerala Collections

The film has opened to mixed reviews in majority of the centres. But still, My Story is expected to have made a decent opening in other parts of Kerala as well. Let us wait for an official update from the makers regarding the all kerala collections. At the same time, the days ahead will be crucial for the movie and the film will have to perform exceedingly well on the weekdays.