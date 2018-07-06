 »   »   »  My Story Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Prithviraj-Parvathy Starrer!

My Story, the much awaited film featuring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles. has made it to the theatres today (July 06, 2018). In fact, My Story is the first big release of both Prithviraj and Parvathy, in the year 2018 and hence expectations are good enough surrounding this film, which also marks the entry of Roshni Dinaker as a film-maker. The film has its script penned by talented writer and actor Shankar Ramakrishnan and the audiences are definitely expecting something really special from this magnificent team.

The major portions of the film were shot in foreign locations. Apart from Prithviraj and Parvathy, My story also features actors like Manoj K Jayan, Ganesh Venkataraman, Nandu, Maniyanpillai Raju etc., in prominent roles. My Story has been released in a good number of centres across the country and the first show of the film is expected to begin soon. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have to say regarding the movie.