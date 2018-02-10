 »   »   » NAFA 2018: Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy Bag The Top Honours!

The results of the third edition of Nafa (North American Film Awards) are out and Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy etc., have won the major titles at NAFA 2018. The names of the winners were declared in a press conference, which was held in Kochi on February 09, 2018.
Take a look at the complete list of winners here..
Best Actor (Critics) – Fahadh Faasil
Fahadh Faasil's performance in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was unanimously praised by the critics and the audiences. The popular actor has been adjudged as the Best Actor (Critics) at the NAFA 2018.
Best Actress (Popular) - Manju Warrier
Manju Warrier had a memorable 2017 with movies like Udaharanam Sujatha and C/O Saira Banu. She performed the roles to perfection and Manju Warrier has won the title of Best Actress (Popular) for her performance in Udaharanam Sujatha.
Best Actor (Popular) - Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood has been adjudged as the Best actor (Popular) of 2017. He impressed one and all with his stellar performances in the films Solo and Parava. In Solo, he played four different roles to perfection
Best Actress (Critics) – Parvathy
Parvathy's performance in the film Take Off has already fetched her laurels. The popular actress has bagged the title of Best Actress (Critics) at NAFA awards 2018.
Best Movie – Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
The year 2017 was blessed with a good number of quality movies and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was one among them. The realistic film, directed by Dilesh Pothen has been adjudged the best movie of 2017.
Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery
In 2017, Lijo Jose Pellisery came up with the film Angamaly Diaries, which went on to attain nation-wide attention. The film-maker has won the title of the Best Director at NAFA 2018.
Youth Icon – Tovino Thomas
Tovino Tomas's stardom did raise to newer heights in the year 2018, with back-to-back successes at the box office. He has bagged the title of the Youth Icon of the year 2017.
Janapriya Thaaram – Kunchacko Boban
With films like Take Off, Ramante Edanthottam and Varnyathil Ashanka, Kunchacko Boban did continue his association with quality movies. He has been adjudged as the Janapriya Thaaram at NAFA 2018.
The other winners are..
Best Supporting Actor - Alencier Ley (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Best Supporting Actress - Shanthi Krishna (Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela)
Best Character Actor - Suraj Venjaramoodu (Thomdimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Best Character Actress - Surabhi Lakshmi
Best Debut Director - Soubin Shahir (Parava)
Second Best Film - Mayaanadha
Special Jury Award - Neeraj Madhav (Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam)
Best Villain - Joju George
Best Comedian - Hareesh Perumanna
Best Cinematographer - Madhu Neelakandan (Ramante Edanthottam, Udaharanam Sujatha)
Best Script - Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Nair, Syam Pushkaran