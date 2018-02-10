 »   »   » NAFA 2018: Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy Bag The Top Honours!

Best Actor (Critics) – Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil's performance in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was unanimously praised by the critics and the audiences. The popular actor has been adjudged as the Best Actor (Critics) at the NAFA 2018.

Best Actress (Popular) - Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier had a memorable 2017 with movies like Udaharanam Sujatha and C/O Saira Banu. She performed the roles to perfection and Manju Warrier has won the title of Best Actress (Popular) for her performance in Udaharanam Sujatha.

Best Actor (Popular) - Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood has been adjudged as the Best actor (Popular) of 2017. He impressed one and all with his stellar performances in the films Solo and Parava. In Solo, he played four different roles to perfection

Best Actress (Critics) – Parvathy

Parvathy's performance in the film Take Off has already fetched her laurels. The popular actress has bagged the title of Best Actress (Critics) at NAFA awards 2018.

Best Movie – Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

The year 2017 was blessed with a good number of quality movies and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was one among them. The realistic film, directed by Dilesh Pothen has been adjudged the best movie of 2017.

Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery

In 2017, Lijo Jose Pellisery came up with the film Angamaly Diaries, which went on to attain nation-wide attention. The film-maker has won the title of the Best Director at NAFA 2018.

Youth Icon – Tovino Thomas

Tovino Tomas's stardom did raise to newer heights in the year 2018, with back-to-back successes at the box office. He has bagged the title of the Youth Icon of the year 2017.

Janapriya Thaaram – Kunchacko Boban

With films like Take Off, Ramante Edanthottam and Varnyathil Ashanka, Kunchacko Boban did continue his association with quality movies. He has been adjudged as the Janapriya Thaaram at NAFA 2018.