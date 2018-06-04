English
 »   »   »  Namitha Pramod Is Not A Part Of WCC And The Actress Speaks Up About The Same!

Namitha Pramod Is Not A Part Of WCC And The Actress Speaks Up About The Same!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Namitha Pramod is unarguably one among the top actresses of the present day Malayalam cinema. . In a recent interview given to popular magazine Vanitha, Namitha Pramod had opened up about her opinion on Women In Cinema Collective, an organization which was formed for the welfare of the women in the cinema field.

    In the interview, Namitha Pramod opened up that she is not a part of the WCC, but would join it if she feels that it is right. Namitha Pramod added that she doesn't have much friends within the film industry and offers would come to you if you have talent.

    Namitha Pramod Is Not A Part Of WCC And The Actress Speaks Up About The Same!

    The actress also opined that when one starts thinking about unwanted things, it only increases jealousy and haughtiness and that in turn would destroy the goodness in you.

    On the work front, The actress was most recently seen in the Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam, in which the actress had portrayed the role of Bhanumathi, the leading lady of the movie. Earlier this year, Namitha Pramod was also seen in the Tamil movie Nimir, directed by Priyadarshan and featuring Udayanidhi Stalin in the lead role. In this remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Namitha Pramod had played the role of the leading lady.Namitha Pramod has signed the upcoming film Professor Dinkan, to be directed by Ramachandra Babu and featuring Dileep in the lead role.

    Read more about: namitha pramod
    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue