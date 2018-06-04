 »   »   »  Namitha Pramod Is Not A Part Of WCC And The Actress Speaks Up About The Same!

Namitha Pramod is unarguably one among the top actresses of the present day Malayalam cinema. . In a recent interview given to popular magazine Vanitha, Namitha Pramod had opened up about her opinion on Women In Cinema Collective, an organization which was formed for the welfare of the women in the cinema field.

In the interview, Namitha Pramod opened up that she is not a part of the WCC, but would join it if she feels that it is right. Namitha Pramod added that she doesn't have much friends within the film industry and offers would come to you if you have talent.

The actress also opined that when one starts thinking about unwanted things, it only increases jealousy and haughtiness and that in turn would destroy the goodness in you.

On the work front, The actress was most recently seen in the Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam, in which the actress had portrayed the role of Bhanumathi, the leading lady of the movie. Earlier this year, Namitha Pramod was also seen in the Tamil movie Nimir, directed by Priyadarshan and featuring Udayanidhi Stalin in the lead role. In this remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Namitha Pramod had played the role of the leading lady.Namitha Pramod has signed the upcoming film Professor Dinkan, to be directed by Ramachandra Babu and featuring Dileep in the lead role.