 »   »   » Narain To Play An Important Role In This Samantha Starrer!

Narain is equally dear to Malayalam and Tamil movie audiences. The talented actor of Mollywood was most previously seen in the Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan, which had hit the theatres during the Onam season of the year 2017. His role in the film was much noted.

Now, according to the latest reportsm Narain has bagged an important role in an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie, which will feature Samantha in the lead role. Yes, we are talking about the Tamil and Telugu remake of the superhit Kannada movie U-turn.

Nothing much has been revealed about Narain's role in this much awaited movie. Reportedly, this film will be Narain's debut acting venture in Telugu. According to the reports, popular Tamil-Telugu actor Aadhi will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie. The remake is being helmed by Pawan Kumar, who had directed the Kannada version as well. Interestingly, U Turn was remade in Malayalam as Careful, which was directed by VK Prakash.

Meanwhile, Narain is busy with the works of his other projects. He will be seen doing an important role in Mohanlal's upcoming movie Odiyan, the shoot of which is currently progressing. Narain is also a part of the upcoming Tamil movie Othaikku Othai, which features Atharvaa and Sri Divya in the lead roles.