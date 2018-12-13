 »   »   »  National Award Winning Malayalam Film-maker Ajayan Passes Away!

Malayalam film-maker Ajayan, who directed the highly acclaimed film Perumthachan, is no more. According to a report by Mathrubhumi.com, the film-maker breathed his last in Thiruvananthapuram today (December 13, 2018) at around 3:30 PM. Reports suggests that the film-maker had suffered from a heart-attack. Reportedly, he was undergoing a treatment for cancer since the past couple of months. Ajayan is survived by his wife Dr Sushma and children Parvathy and Professor Lakshmi.

Ajayan, the son of veteran director and writer Thoppil Bhasi, made his entry to the film industry as a director with the movie Perumthachan, which had graced the big screens in the year 1990. The movie, which featured Thilakan in the lead role had its script penned by veteran film-maker MT Vasudevan Nair. Thilakan too had fetched a lot of praises for his performance in the film.

Perumthachan is the sole film directed by Ajayan. The movie enjoys a cult status and is considered to be one of the best Malayalam movies of all time. More importantly, Perumthachan also fetched Ajay the National Award for the Best Debut Director in that year. T

He had also served as an assistant director in some of the finest movies of the 1980s. He has worked in much acclaimed movies like Panchavadipalam, Ente Upasana, Sarvakalashala, Oridathu etc.