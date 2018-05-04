 »   »   » National Film Awards 2018 Controversy: Celebrities Voice Their Opinion On The Issue!

Related Articles
The controversy surrounding the 65th National Film Awards has shook the entire film fraternity. This results of the National Film Awards 2018 offered some memorable moments for the industry but majority of the winners decided to boycott the event due to the alleged discrimination shown by the authorities in handing over the awards.
From the Malayalam film industry, only Jayaraj, KJ Yesudas and Nikhil S Praveen attended the event whereas the others decided to join the protest. Many of the Mollywood celebrities have extended their support to all those who joined the protest. At the same time, some of the celebrities have expressed their displeasure on the unwanted protest. Here is what Mollywood celebrities had to say about the National Film Awards 2018 controversy..
Lijo Jose Pellissery
Lijo Jose Pellissery did send out a long Facebook post appreciating the boldness of all those who boycotted the event. Through his Facebook post, he opined that the awards which have been refused by artists don't have any particular value. He also mentioned that the history will mark the traitors as Yudas and Brutus.
Joy Mathew
Joy Mathew has send out a long Facebook post in Malayalam, criticizing the unwanted protest surrounding the National Film Awards ceremony. He mentioned that people who have differences with the Government policies shouldn't submit their films for awards. he has asked why the people who are making films for the sake of awards are unhappy to receive the award from any person. He has stated that he doesn't understand the logic behind the fact that people who accept awards from various types of businessmen are saying that they can't accept the award from a Cabinet Minister.
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan
Sanal Kumar saluted all those who dared to boycott the event over the discrimination in handling over the awards. He also mentioned that he has sympathy towards Jayaraj and Yesudas, who didn't show any obligation towards their fellow members from the industry who had to face injustice.
Hareesh Peradi
Popular actor Hareesh Peradi has also shared his opinion regarding the issue and has extended his support to KJ Yesudas and Jayaraj for receiving the award and attending the event. The actor has narrated an incident when he received an award from an employee at the government office. He added that the award is more valuable than anything else.
Shammi Thilakan
Popular actor Shammi Thilakan expressed his disappointment in KJ Yesudas deciding to attend the event. In his short Facebook post, he wrote "You Too Dasetta.?
Murali Gopy
Popular actor and writer Murali Gopy was one among the first celebrities to share the views regarding the same. His Facebook post was read as "One of the most important and very few jobs of a president... is to give away national medals of merit. If that too is not done, what is!?"
Aashiq Abu
Aashiq Abu congratulated the actions of all of his friends and fellow industry members who won the National Awards did send out the poster of his production venture Ee Ma Yau, which has hit the theatres today and he dedicated the film to all of them.
