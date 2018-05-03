 »   »   » National Film Awards 2018 Controversy: Mollywood Celebrities & Other Winners To Boycott The Event?

Malayalam cinema and the celebrities of the industry had sparkled during the announcement of the results 65th National Film Awards with Mollywood bagging many of the big awards. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held this evening but a controversy has struck the 65th National Film Awards.

Earlier, during the rehearsal of the ceremony, which was held yesterday (May 02, 2018), it was revealed that the President Of India would be presenting the awards to only 11 of the winners and for the others, the awards would be handed over by Smriti Irani, Minister Of Information and Broadcasting. Reportedly, awards for the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Best Actor etc., will be distributed by the President Of India.

This stirred up a controversy with the big winners expressing their displeasure over this new change in the awards. Now, according to a latest report by Manorama News, Mollywood celebrities and majority of the other winners are gearing up to boycott the ceremony.

According to the report, the winners have decided to boycott the ceremony if the awards are not presented to the winners by the President. Reportedly, majority of the winners have signed on a complaint petition addressing the same. According to the report, even singer Dr. KJ Yesudas has signed on this petition.