 »   »   » Navya Nair's ‘Sadya Selfie’ From Bhavana-Naveen Wedding Is A Big Hit!

Bhavana-Naveen wedding has taken over the social media with lots of pictures from the function taking over the platform. Some celebrities, who attended the function also shared a few clicks through their official Facebook pages.

One such picture taken during the wedding function of Bhavana and Naveen has now gone viral on Facebook and that picture was taken by none other than the popular actress, Navya Nair.

Navya Nair was one among the many celebrities who attended the wedding ceremony in Thrissur. A couple of hours ago, Navya Nair took to Facebook to post a selfie, which has been tagged by her as a 'Sadya Selfie'.

Interestingly, this selfie posted by Navya Nair features almost all the prominent actresses who had graced the function. In the picture youwill see Navya Nair, Manju Warrier, Bhagyalakshmi, Rekha Menon, Shafna, Rachana Narayanakutty and others. Well, Navya Nair has written that the long selfie was her idea indeed.

Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Navya Nair..

Navya Nair also did send out a special wish to the newly married couple and posted a selfie that she took along with them. Both Navya Nair and Bhavana had entered the film industry in same time period. In fact, both of them have worked together in the film Chathikkatha Chanthu, the superhit film, which had hit the theatres in the year 2004.