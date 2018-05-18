 »   »   » Nayanthara In Love Action Drama: More About Her Role In The Movie!

Related Articles
Nayanthara is the undisputed queen of the South Indian cinema, who has proved her ability to carry a film solely on her shoulders. She is one among the busiest actresses around with a good number of promising projects in her kitty.
Well, it has been close to two years since we saw Nayanthara in Malayalam cinema. The announcement regarding Love Action Drama, the debut directorial venture of Dhyan Sreenivasan came with a pleasant surprise as it was revealed that Nayanthara will be playing the role of the leading lady in the film, which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The film is one of the highly awaited ventures in Malayalam.
Love Action Drama
According to the reports, the film will be a romantic comedy and the shoot of the film is expected to commence by the end of May or beginning of June. Nayanthara will be seen essaying a character named Shobha and Nivin Pauly essays the role of Dineshan. Recently, reports had surfaced that the satellite rights of the film have been sold for a big price.
More About The Role..
According to a recent report by Times Of India, Nayanthara will play the role of a Brahmin Girl, hailing from Palakkad, who could speak in Malayalam and Tamil easily. The report also suggests that Nivin Pauly's Dineshan will be a person hailing from a rich family.
Rest Of The Cast
According to the report, this upcoming film will also feature popular actors like Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Urvashi, Jude Anthany Joseph etc., in important roles. Interestingly, Vineeth Sreenivasan will pen the lyrics of the movie.
Nayanthara's Other Projects
Meanwhile, Nayanthara has a bagful of projects, movies like Kolamaavu Kokila, Imaikka Nadodigal are the prominent ones among them and she will be seen essaying the lead roles in these upcoming movies. The new song from the film Kolamaavu Kokila was released recently and it has emerged as a big success on the social media circuits.
