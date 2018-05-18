 »   »   » Nayanthara In Love Action Drama: More About Her Role In The Movie!

Love Action Drama

According to the reports, the film will be a romantic comedy and the shoot of the film is expected to commence by the end of May or beginning of June. Nayanthara will be seen essaying a character named Shobha and Nivin Pauly essays the role of Dineshan. Recently, reports had surfaced that the satellite rights of the film have been sold for a big price.

More About The Role..

According to a recent report by Times Of India, Nayanthara will play the role of a Brahmin Girl, hailing from Palakkad, who could speak in Malayalam and Tamil easily. The report also suggests that Nivin Pauly's Dineshan will be a person hailing from a rich family.

Rest Of The Cast

According to the report, this upcoming film will also feature popular actors like Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Urvashi, Jude Anthany Joseph etc., in important roles. Interestingly, Vineeth Sreenivasan will pen the lyrics of the movie.

Nayanthara's Other Projects

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has a bagful of projects, movies like Kolamaavu Kokila, Imaikka Nadodigal are the prominent ones among them and she will be seen essaying the lead roles in these upcoming movies. The new song from the film Kolamaavu Kokila was released recently and it has emerged as a big success on the social media circuits.