English
 »   »   »  Nazriya Nazim Birthday Special: Why Her Comeback Performance Ranks Among The Best Of 2018?

Nazriya Nazim Birthday Special: Why Her Comeback Performance Ranks Among The Best Of 2018?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nazriya Nazim, the highly talented actress of Malayalam cinema is celebrating her birthday today (December 20, 2018). Much to the happiness of one and all, Nazriya Nazim made her comeback to films with the movie Koode, which had graced the big screens this year. The Anjali Menon movie had powerful performances from all of its lead actors. Nazriya Nazim's portrayal of the character Jenny was indeed one of the major highlights of this movie.

    Nazriya Nazim Birthday Special: Why Her Comeback Performance Ranks Among The Best Of 2018?

    It was not an easy character to play especially considering the fact that Nazriya Nazim had a break of close to 4-years in films. Nevertheless, she did complete justice to the character and what we got to witness was one of the finest performances of the year.

    The well-layered character was safe in the hands of this charismatic actress. Jenny's character was not just about being bubbly and chirpy as the emotional aspects associated with the character had immense depth. The audiences felt the emotions of Jenny and got to feel for her. Due credits to Nazriya Nazim, who portrayed this character. Definitely, the Malayalam film audiences couldn't imagine anyone other than Nazriya as this character.

    Koode turned out to be a hit and it is a fact that the audiences are eagerly waiting for her next movie. Well, reports suggest that Nazriya Nazim will be next seen in the movie Trance along with hubby Fahadh Faasil and the audiences are eager to see this most loved couple on screen.

    Read more about: nazriya nazim
    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue