 »   »   »  Nazriya Nazim Birthday Special: Why Her Comeback Performance Ranks Among The Best Of 2018?

Nazriya Nazim, the highly talented actress of Malayalam cinema is celebrating her birthday today (December 20, 2018). Much to the happiness of one and all, Nazriya Nazim made her comeback to films with the movie Koode, which had graced the big screens this year. The Anjali Menon movie had powerful performances from all of its lead actors. Nazriya Nazim's portrayal of the character Jenny was indeed one of the major highlights of this movie.

It was not an easy character to play especially considering the fact that Nazriya Nazim had a break of close to 4-years in films. Nevertheless, she did complete justice to the character and what we got to witness was one of the finest performances of the year.

The well-layered character was safe in the hands of this charismatic actress. Jenny's character was not just about being bubbly and chirpy as the emotional aspects associated with the character had immense depth. The audiences felt the emotions of Jenny and got to feel for her. Due credits to Nazriya Nazim, who portrayed this character. Definitely, the Malayalam film audiences couldn't imagine anyone other than Nazriya as this character.

Koode turned out to be a hit and it is a fact that the audiences are eagerly waiting for her next movie. Well, reports suggest that Nazriya Nazim will be next seen in the movie Trance along with hubby Fahadh Faasil and the audiences are eager to see this most loved couple on screen.