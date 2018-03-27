 »   »   » Nazriya Nazim To Don The Producer's Hat For Fahadh Faasil's Next Movie!

Nazriya Nazim is making a comeback to movies with Anjali Menon's next film. The actress's big comeback was much awaited and all her fans are looking forward for the movie.

Meanwhile, certain reports are also doing the rounds that Nazriya Nazim is all set to debut in a new role in films. If reports are to be believed, the much loved actress of Mollywood has donned the producer's hat as well.

Earlier, it was reported that Amal Neerad would team up with Fahadh Faasil for an upcoming film, which will feature Aishwarya Lakshmi as the leading lady. According to the reports, Nazriya Nazim will produce this upcoming film along with Fahadh Faasil and Amal Neerad

A still from the Pooja ceremony of this movie has also been doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly. Littil Swayamp, who had cranked the camera for Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava, will be handling the cinematography department of this upcoming movie.

Reportedly, the shoot of the film has already commenced in Vagamon and a few location stills have been doing the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, the wait is on for the comeback movie of Nazriya Nazim. The film also features Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles. The title of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.