Nazriya Nazim Is Very Much Back And The Song Teaser Of Koode Is The Proof!

    The news regarding Nazriya Nazim's return to movies came as a pleasant and sweet surprise for all the fans and admirers of the actress, who instilled a place of her own in the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences. It was further heartening to know that she is making a comeback to films with director Anjali Menon, who had gifted her the most memorable character in her career, through Pooja in Bangalore Days.

    The film titled as Koode marks the Nazriya Nazim's comeback and the first look poster of the movie had left the audiences wanting for more. A couple of stills of Nazriya Nazim from the movie was also released in the meantime and now, the team has come up with a special gift, that is sure to cheer up all the fans of Nazriya Nazim.

    The Song Teaser

    As promised by the team, the makers of Koode have come up with the teaser of the song Aaro, from this upcoming movie. The song teaser has been released through the official Facebook page of the movie.

    Glimpses From The Song

    Well, the song teaser is just 27 seconds long and it has a rather soothing music by Raghu Dixit with some amazing visuals by Littil Swayamp. Above all, one would also get to see glimpses of Nazriya Nazim in the song. Definitely, the wait is on for the arrival of the full song.

    Welcome Back Nazriya Nazim..!

    Nazriya Nazima is sure to get a big welcome on her return to the film industry after a gap of 4 years. The song teaser is sure to trend on YouTube. It has already received a good number of shares and likes within a short span of time.

    Nazriya Nazim's Character In Koode..!

    Meanwhile, nothing much has been revealed about Nazriya Nazim's character in this upcoming movie. According to the reports, Nazriya Nazim will be seen essaying the younger sister of Prithviraj in this upcoming movie, directed by Anjali Menon. It seems like a well-crafted feel-good movie is on its way and Nazriya Nazim has got yet another powerful role to play. The movie will grace the screens in July.

    Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
