 »   »   »  Nazriya Nazim Is Very Much Back And The Song Teaser Of Koode Is The Proof!

The Song Teaser

As promised by the team, the makers of Koode have come up with the teaser of the song Aaro, from this upcoming movie. The song teaser has been released through the official Facebook page of the movie.

Glimpses From The Song

Well, the song teaser is just 27 seconds long and it has a rather soothing music by Raghu Dixit with some amazing visuals by Littil Swayamp. Above all, one would also get to see glimpses of Nazriya Nazim in the song. Definitely, the wait is on for the arrival of the full song.

Welcome Back Nazriya Nazim..!

Nazriya Nazima is sure to get a big welcome on her return to the film industry after a gap of 4 years. The song teaser is sure to trend on YouTube. It has already received a good number of shares and likes within a short span of time.

Nazriya Nazim's Character In Koode..!

Meanwhile, nothing much has been revealed about Nazriya Nazim's character in this upcoming movie. According to the reports, Nazriya Nazim will be seen essaying the younger sister of Prithviraj in this upcoming movie, directed by Anjali Menon. It seems like a well-crafted feel-good movie is on its way and Nazriya Nazim has got yet another powerful role to play. The movie will grace the screens in July.