 »   »   »  Nazriya Nazim Is Very Much Back And The Song Teaser Of Koode Is The Proof!

Related Articles
- How Fahadh Faasil Reacted To The Speculations Regarding Nazriya Nazim's Career Coming To An End!
- ‘I Love You Nazriya With All I Have And Everything I Am’, Says Fahadh Faasil!
- Anjali Menon’s Next Movie With Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy: Title & The Poster Revealed!
- Nazriya Nazim's Comeback Film With Prithviraj Anjali Menon To Hit The Theatres In July?
- Nazriya Nazim To Don The Producer's Hat For Fahadh Faasil's Next Movie!
- Kerala State Film Awards Special: Winners Of The Best Actress Title Of The Past 5 Years!
- IN PICS! Nazriya Nazim Sports An All-new Look!
- RUMOUR! Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim To Come Together On Screen?
- TAKE A LOOK! Location Stills From Nazriya Nazim's Comeback Movie Goes VIRAL!
- Here Is An Update On Anjali Menon’s Next With Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy!
- FINALLY! Nazriya Nazim Officially Announces Her Comeback Movie!
- RUMOUR HAS IT: Nazriya Nazim Being Considered For Dulquer Salmaan's Next Project?
The news regarding Nazriya Nazim's return to movies came as a pleasant and sweet surprise for all the fans and admirers of the actress, who instilled a place of her own in the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences. It was further heartening to know that she is making a comeback to films with director Anjali Menon, who had gifted her the most memorable character in her career, through Pooja in Bangalore Days.
The film titled as Koode marks the Nazriya Nazim's comeback and the first look poster of the movie had left the audiences wanting for more. A couple of stills of Nazriya Nazim from the movie was also released in the meantime and now, the team has come up with a special gift, that is sure to cheer up all the fans of Nazriya Nazim.
The Song Teaser
As promised by the team, the makers of Koode have come up with the teaser of the song Aaro, from this upcoming movie. The song teaser has been released through the official Facebook page of the movie.
Glimpses From The Song
Well, the song teaser is just 27 seconds long and it has a rather soothing music by Raghu Dixit with some amazing visuals by Littil Swayamp. Above all, one would also get to see glimpses of Nazriya Nazim in the song. Definitely, the wait is on for the arrival of the full song.
Welcome Back Nazriya Nazim..!
Nazriya Nazima is sure to get a big welcome on her return to the film industry after a gap of 4 years. The song teaser is sure to trend on YouTube. It has already received a good number of shares and likes within a short span of time.
Nazriya Nazim's Character In Koode..!
Meanwhile, nothing much has been revealed about Nazriya Nazim's character in this upcoming movie. According to the reports, Nazriya Nazim will be seen essaying the younger sister of Prithviraj in this upcoming movie, directed by Anjali Menon. It seems like a well-crafted feel-good movie is on its way and Nazriya Nazim has got yet another powerful role to play. The movie will grace the screens in July.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.