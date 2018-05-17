 »   »   » Nazriya Nazim's Comeback Film With Prithviraj Anjali Menon To Hit The Theatres In July?

Nazriya Nazim, the actress who earned a huge fan base within a short span of time, is all set to make a comeback to films with a movie, which has looked promising at the word go. It is after a gap of close to 4 years that the actress is making a comeback to films.

Directed by the talented Anjali Menon, this upcoming flick features Prithviraj in the lead role and the expectations are sky high on this venture. Popular actress Parvathy will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie.

The audiences have been eager to know more about the release of this film. According to a report by Times Of India, this upcoming film of Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy will be hitting the big screens on July 6, 2018. Anjali Menon too has given a hint about the same through her official Facebook page.The title of the film hasn't been revealed yet.

The shoot of the film had commenced by the month of November 2017 in Ootty. According to the earlier reports that had surfaced, Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim will be seen playing siblings in this film, which has been scripted by the director herself.

Apart from Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy, the film also features Ranjith, Mala Parvathy etc., in important roles. The movie has been produced by M Renjith under the banner Rejaputhra Visual Media in association with Little Films India.