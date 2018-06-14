 »   »   »  Nazriya Nazim's Comeback Movie Koode: The First Video Song Is Out!

Through Koode, the upcoming Anjali Menon movie, Nazriya Nazim is making a comeback to movies. Now, the film has turned out to be the talking point on social media. It started off with the arrival of the first look poster of the movie, which was later followed by the song's teaser, which left the audiences waiting for the arrival of the full video song.

Well, the makers didn't keep the audiences waiting for long, as the first video song of Nazriya Nazim's comeback movie Koode, has now hit the online circuits. The video song has been shared through the official Facebook page of the movie. Prithviraj, who essays the lead role in the movie has shared the song through his Facebook page as well.

The song Aaraaro is a soothing number, which is sure to find a place in your playlist. The song penned by Rafeeq Ahammed and set to tune by Raghu Dixit has been sung by Anne Anie. The video song is visually rich and has been shot against the backdrop of lush green scenery.

Above all, the song has the inimitable presence of Nazriya Nazim and the much loved actress looks as charming as ever in the song. It is indeed a pleasure to see the actress back on screen and she has hit the right chords in her comeback venture as well and the song is the biggest proof of that. Koode is gearing up to hit the theatres in the month of July. Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy essay the lead roles in the movie.