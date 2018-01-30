 »   »   » IN PICS! Nazriya Nazim Sports An All-new Look!

It might have been over three years since Nazriya Nazim was last seen in a film, but she still continues to be the favourite of the Malayalam film audiences and her comeback to movies has been long awaited.

Nazriya Nazim is also one such Malayalam actress who is an active presence on social media. In fact, she is one of the most followed Malayalam actresses on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set for a comeback to Malayalam films and most recently, Nazriya Nazim took to her Facebook account to post some new pictures of the actress, which feature her in a different look. Keep scrolling down to know more..

The All-new Look.. Yesterday, the actress took to Facebook to post a new selfie, which has the actress in a new look. Nazriya Nazim has opted for a hair cut and the new look of the actress with short hair has been well-accepted. At Bhavana's Wedding Nazriya Nazim was also recently spotted at Bhavana's wedding reception held in Thrissur. Nazriya Nazim took to her facebook page to post a few photographs from the occasion. Comeback To Films.. Meanwhile, Nazriya Nazim is all set to make a big comeback to Malayalam films. The popular actress is one among the leading ladies of Anjali Menon's upcoming film, which features Prithviraj in the lead role. More About Her Role.. Well, nothing much has been revealed about Nazriya Nazim's role in this yet-to-be-titled film. If reports are to be believed, Nazriya Nazim will be seen playing the sister of Prithviraj's character in the movie.

Photos Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Nazriya Nazim

