 »   »   »  Nazriya Nazim Talks About Her Role In Koode And Fahadh’s Support

After marrying her prince charming Fahadh Faasil in 2014, actress Nazriya Nazim put her career on hold and decided to concentrate on her personal life. As expected, her decision created a buzz in the industry and left her fans heartbroken. Now, nearly four years later, the young lady is set to make her Mollywood comeback with film-maker Anjali Menon's Koode which also features Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead.

During a recent interview with Kochi Times, Nazriya revealed that Fahadh does not have any issues with her acting in films even after marriage and has never told her what to do.

"I got married because I knew it's going to be the same with us(he would not interfere with her decisions). I've never been told what to do by Fahadh. That because you are married to me, this is how you should be. Nothing has changed career wise or in my personal life. I still feel the same. 'You still talk so much', people say. Even more, I feel," added the actress.

Nazriya also said she has no qualms doing romantic roles after marriage and added that people must not assume that actresses will stop working in films after tying the knot.

"People just assume that you are not going to act after marriage, will stop doing romantic roles, and that every guy will stop his wife from acting. People who choose that are absolutely fine. I won't be shocked if I myself do it later. But that wasn't the case with us. And I do have a romantic hero in Koode, Roshan. We have our own love story in the film," added Nazriya.

These are some strong words and prove that she is someone who lives life on her own terms. We wish her good luck for Koode and hope that it does well at the box office.

