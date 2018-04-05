English
Neeraj Madhav–Deepthi Wedding Reception: Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban & Others Attend The Big Event!

Neeraj Madhav, the youg all-rounder of Malayalam film industry got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Deepthi on April 02, 2018. The wedding ceremony was reportedly held in Kannur and it was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple.

On April 04, 2018, Neeraj madhav and Deepthi organised a special wedding reception in Kochi, which was attended by the top celebrities of the industry. The event turned out to be star studded affair with some big names attending the function.

Image Courtesy: Manu Mulanthuruthy

For the special day, Neeraj Madhav opted to wear a burgandy maroon coloured 3-piece suit whereas the bride adorned a pastel floral gown. Keep scrolling down to view more pictures of the function..

Mammootty

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood, made it a point to attend the the wedding reception of Neeraj Madhav and Deepthi and bless the couple on the special occasion.

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, the much loved actress of Malayalam cinema was also present for the function. In this picture you could see Manju Warrier, Renjith, Hibi Eden and others.

Image Courtesy: Manu Mulanthuruthy

Kunchacko Boban & Lal Jose

Kunchacko Boban who has worked with Neeraj madhav in films like Madhuranaranga, Jamuna Pyaari attended the event. In this picture, you could see Kunchacko Boban and director Lal Jose .

Aswin Kumar

Actor Aswin Kumar, who made a powerful entry to Malayalam films with his role in the blockbuster movie Jacobinte Swargarajyam, was also present for the function.

Pearle Maaney

Popular anchor-turned-actress Pearle Maaney also made it to the wedding reception of Neeraj madhav and Deepthi. The actress opted to wear a blue gown for the function.

Image Courtesy: Manu Mulanthuruthy

Neeraj Madhav
