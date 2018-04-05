 »   »   » Neeraj Madhav–Deepthi Wedding Reception: Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban & Others Attend The Big Event!

Mammootty

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood, made it a point to attend the the wedding reception of Neeraj Madhav and Deepthi and bless the couple on the special occasion.

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, the much loved actress of Malayalam cinema was also present for the function. In this picture you can see Manju Warrier, Renjith, Hibi Eden and others.

Image Courtesy: Manu Mulanthuruthy

Kunchacko Boban & Lal Jose

Kunchacko Boban who has worked with Neeraj madhav in films like Madhuranaranga, Jamuna Pyaari attended the event. In this picture, you can see Kunchacko Boban and director Lal Jose.

Aswin Kumar

Actor Aswin Kumar, who made a powerful entry to Malayalam films with his role in the blockbuster movie Jacobinte Swargarajyam, was also present for the function.

Pearle Maaney

Popular anchor-turned-actress Pearle Maaney also made it to the wedding reception of Neeraj Madhav and Deepthi. The actress opted to wear a blue gown for the function.

