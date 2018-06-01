English
 »   »   »  Neerali, Abrahaminte Santhathikal & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In June 2018!

Neerali, Abrahaminte Santhathikal & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In June 2018!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    The Malayalam film audiences have enough reasons to eagerly look forward to the month of June, as some of the much awaited Malayalam movies , including those of Mammootty and Mohanlal, will be making their entry to the theatres in a couple of weeks. The upcoming Eid season will witness some interesting clashes at the box office and the month of June also has more to offer in the weeks following that. On this note, take a look at the Malayalam movies, which are expected to hit the marquee in the month of June 2018.

    Along with Neerali, Abrahaminte Santhathikal and other major Malayalam movies, Rajinikanth starrer Kaala will also be in the box office race. The film, which will make a big release, is touted to hit the theatres on June 07, 2018.

    Neerali

    Neerali, which is Mohanlal's big release after a gap of close to 8 months will be one among the major releases of this month. The film, directed by Ajoy Varma, is expected to be a fine thriller and the movie will be gracing the big screens on June 15, 2018.

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the much awaited Mammootty starrer rides high on expectations and the film that has a huge buzz surrounding it and will be a major release of this month. The film, directed by debut film-maker Shaji Padoor is set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2018.

    My Story

    My Story, starring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles is expected to recreate the same magic as that of Ennu Ninte Moideen. Directed by Roshni Dinaker, this love story has its script penned by Shankar Ramakrishnan. The film is expected to hit the theatres during the Eid season although an official announcement is yet to be made.

    Njan Marykutty

    Jayasurya is all set to stun the audiences yet again with the film Njan Marykutty, directed by Ranjith Sankar. The actor will be seen playing a transsexual in this film. The movie has been scheduled to release on June 15, 2018.

    Maradona

    Maradona is one among the upcoming movies of Tovino Thomas and the film marks the entry of debut film-maker Vishnu Narayanan. The movie has been produced under the banner Mini Studios. Maradona will be gracing the big screens on June 22, 2018.

    Theevandi

    Theevandi is another Tovino Thomas movie for which the audiences have been eagerly awaiting for. The film, produced by August Cinema, has been helmed by debutant Fellini TP. The movie that is touted to be a social satire is expected to release by the end of June. No official confirmation has been made yet.

    Ranam

    Ranam, the Prithviraj starrer has promised to offer something really special and the film is definitely one of the most awaited one of the actor. An official announcement regarding the release date of the film is yet to be made but certain reports suggest that the film might release in the last week of June.

    Story first published: Friday, June 1, 2018, 12:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue