 »   »   »  Neerali, Abrahaminte Santhathikal & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In June 2018!

Neerali

Neerali, which is Mohanlal's big release after a gap of close to 8 months will be one among the major releases of this month. The film, directed by Ajoy Varma, is expected to be a fine thriller and the movie will be gracing the big screens on June 15, 2018.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the much awaited Mammootty starrer rides high on expectations and the film that has a huge buzz surrounding it and will be a major release of this month. The film, directed by debut film-maker Shaji Padoor is set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2018.

My Story

My Story, starring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles is expected to recreate the same magic as that of Ennu Ninte Moideen. Directed by Roshni Dinaker, this love story has its script penned by Shankar Ramakrishnan. The film is expected to hit the theatres during the Eid season although an official announcement is yet to be made.

Njan Marykutty

Jayasurya is all set to stun the audiences yet again with the film Njan Marykutty, directed by Ranjith Sankar. The actor will be seen playing a transsexual in this film. The movie has been scheduled to release on June 15, 2018.

Maradona

Maradona is one among the upcoming movies of Tovino Thomas and the film marks the entry of debut film-maker Vishnu Narayanan. The movie has been produced under the banner Mini Studios. Maradona will be gracing the big screens on June 22, 2018.

Theevandi

Theevandi is another Tovino Thomas movie for which the audiences have been eagerly awaiting for. The film, produced by August Cinema, has been helmed by debutant Fellini TP. The movie that is touted to be a social satire is expected to release by the end of June. No official confirmation has been made yet.

Ranam

Ranam, the Prithviraj starrer has promised to offer something really special and the film is definitely one of the most awaited one of the actor. An official announcement regarding the release date of the film is yet to be made but certain reports suggest that the film might release in the last week of June.