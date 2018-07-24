 »   »   »  Neerali Box Office 10 Days Collections: How Well Has The Film Performed So Far?

Opening Weekend Collections

Neerali had a decent opening at the Kochi multiplexes with the film getting above 20 shows on each of the first three days. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film minted approximately 14.86 Lakhs from the first 3 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Slow Down

It is a fact that the film slowed down a bit and it couldn't pass the Monday test on a high note at the Kochi multiplexes. There was a drop in the occupancy rates on the weekdays. Koode, which was the other release of the week also offered a tight competition to the movie.

10 Days Collections

Neerali entered the second week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes with as many as 11 shows/day. The second weekend wasn't that impressive as it went on to fetch 1.11 Lakhs and 1.12 lakhs on Saturday and Sunday respectively at occupancy rates of around 33%. In total, Neerali has fetched 21.86 Lakhs from the first 10 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

The Way Ahead

Well, this week will mark the arrival of as many as three major movies and it has to be seen how many shows Neerali will retain for the third week. Meanwhile, coming to the rest of the parts of the state, Neerali is continuing its run in colse to 100 centres across Kerala.