English
 »   »   »  Neerali Box Office 10 Days Collections: How Well Has The Film Performed So Far?

Neerali Box Office 10 Days Collections: How Well Has The Film Performed So Far?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Neerali, the much awaited Mohanlal starrer did grace the big screens on July 13, 2018. The expectations were good enough on the film and it was touted to offer something really different and special to the viewers out here. The movie had opened to mixed reviews in the theatres and all eyes were on the box office collections of the film. Now, the film, has entered the second week of its run in the theatres. At the Kochi multiplexes, the movie has completed 10 days of its run and in the second week, the film has 11 shows/day. How well the film has fared at the Kochi multiplexes so far? Read Neerali box office collection report to know more about the same.

    Opening Weekend Collections

    Neerali had a decent opening at the Kochi multiplexes with the film getting above 20 shows on each of the first three days. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film minted approximately 14.86 Lakhs from the first 3 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    The Slow Down

    It is a fact that the film slowed down a bit and it couldn't pass the Monday test on a high note at the Kochi multiplexes. There was a drop in the occupancy rates on the weekdays. Koode, which was the other release of the week also offered a tight competition to the movie.

    10 Days Collections

    Neerali entered the second week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes with as many as 11 shows/day. The second weekend wasn't that impressive as it went on to fetch 1.11 Lakhs and 1.12 lakhs on Saturday and Sunday respectively at occupancy rates of around 33%. In total, Neerali has fetched 21.86 Lakhs from the first 10 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    The Way Ahead

    Well, this week will mark the arrival of as many as three major movies and it has to be seen how many shows Neerali will retain for the third week. Meanwhile, coming to the rest of the parts of the state, Neerali is continuing its run in colse to 100 centres across Kerala.

    Read more about: neerali mohanlal
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue