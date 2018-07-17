 »   »   »  Neerali Box Office Collections Day 4: Mohanlal's Film Set To Become A Big Disappointment

Related Articles
The legendary Mohanlal is one of the most respected names in the Malayalam film industry today. Fondly referred to as the 'Complete Actor', the veteran enjoys a massive fan following thanks to his good looks, charismatic personality and remarkable range as an actor. Over the years, he has also starred in several classics and this has established him as the undisputed king of M-town. Now, the star is in the limelight for a shocking reason. As it so happens, his Neerali has underperformed at the box office and is set to become a disaster. The film hit the screens on Friday (July 13,2018) and it has failed to click with the fans.
Day 4 Collections
According to Forum Keralam, Neerali managed to collect merely Rs 1.49 Lakh at the Kochi multiplexes on the fourth day. Its total collections at the Kochi multiplexes stand at Rs 16.35 Lakh.
The Occupancy Isn't Great!
The average occupancy is around 25 per cent and this indicates that the WOM is not too favourable. To make matters worse, this figure is likely to drop further in the days to come.
Koode Is Likely To Add To Neerali's Woes
Anjali Menon's Koode seems to be doing well at the box office and has managed to impress the critics. The favourable WOM is likely to help it emerge as the top choice of the movie buffs over the weekend. And, needless to say, this might spell trouble for Neerali.
Yet Another Setback For Lalettan?
The year 2017 wasn't a very good one for Mohanlal. His Velipadinte Pusthakam turned out to be a big flop and failed to impress the critics. His next big release Villain too did not live up to the expectations. Initial trends suggest that Neerali is going to add to his worries.
The Road Ahead...
Neerali is not a typical Mollywood film. And, as a result, there wasn't enough buzz around it. As such, it needed a favourable WOM in order make an impact at the box office. However, this did not happen and it failed to set the BO on fire. Neerali is unlikely to pick up in the days to come and its fate is pretty much sealed.