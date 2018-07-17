 »   »   »  Neerali Box Office Collections Day 4: Mohanlal's Film Set To Become A Big Disappointment

Day 4 Collections

According to Forum Keralam, Neerali managed to collect merely Rs 1.49 Lakh at the Kochi multiplexes on the fourth day. Its total collections at the Kochi multiplexes stand at Rs 16.35 Lakh.

The Occupancy Isn't Great!

The average occupancy is around 25 per cent and this indicates that the WOM is not too favourable. To make matters worse, this figure is likely to drop further in the days to come.

Koode Is Likely To Add To Neerali's Woes

Anjali Menon's Koode seems to be doing well at the box office and has managed to impress the critics. The favourable WOM is likely to help it emerge as the top choice of the movie buffs over the weekend. And, needless to say, this might spell trouble for Neerali.

Yet Another Setback For Lalettan?

The year 2017 wasn't a very good one for Mohanlal. His Velipadinte Pusthakam turned out to be a big flop and failed to impress the critics. His next big release Villain too did not live up to the expectations. Initial trends suggest that Neerali is going to add to his worries.

The Road Ahead...

Neerali is not a typical Mollywood film. And, as a result, there wasn't enough buzz around it. As such, it needed a favourable WOM in order make an impact at the box office. However, this did not happen and it failed to set the BO on fire. Neerali is unlikely to pick up in the days to come and its fate is pretty much sealed.