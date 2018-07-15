English
Neerali Box Office Collections: Opens On A Decent Note

    Neerali, the one among the big releases of this week, which had hit the theatres on July 13, 2018, has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has been tagged as a survival thriller. Neerali has been released in a good number of screens across the state and it also got released in the rest of the parts of the country. At the Kochi Multiplexes, Neerali had as many as 24 shows on its opening day. How well did Neerali perform at the Kochi multiplexes on the opening day? Read Neerali box office collection report to know more about the same.

    Opening Day Collections

    The advance booking for Neerali was decent. As mentioned above, Neerali had 24 shows on day 1 and according to a report by Forum Keralam, Neerali managed to fetch 6.57 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 72.25 %, which are indeed decent figures even though not staggering.

    Fails To Beat Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Record

    Meanwhile, Neerali couldn't beat the opening day collection record, which has been set by Abrahaminte Santhathikal, in the year 2018. At present, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is at the top in terms of opening day collections at the Kochi multiplexes in the year 2018. The film had collected 7.46 Lakhs on the opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    In Comparison With Villain?

    Mohanlal's previous release was Villain, which had hit the theatres in October 2018. Neerali couldn't beat the opening day collection of Villain. But it also has to be noted that Villain had a wider release and it got over 35 shows on the opening day. The film fetched approximately 11.54 Lakhs on the opening day.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    The Way Ahead

    On its second day, the number of shows has been reduced to 20, with Koode also hitting the theatres. The advance booking for the weekend shows for Neerali has been decent enough. Let us wait and see how it will perform in the crucial days.

