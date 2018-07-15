 »   »   »  Neerali Box Office Collections: Opens On A Decent Note

Opening Day Collections

The advance booking for Neerali was decent. As mentioned above, Neerali had 24 shows on day 1 and according to a report by Forum Keralam, Neerali managed to fetch 6.57 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 72.25 %, which are indeed decent figures even though not staggering

Fails To Beat Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Record

Meanwhile, Neerali couldn't beat the opening day collection record, which has been set by Abrahaminte Santhathikal, in the year 2018. At present, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is at the top in terms of opening day collections at the Kochi multiplexes in the year 2018. The film had collected 7.46 Lakhs on the opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

In Comparison With Villain?

Mohanlal's previous release was Villain, which had hit the theatres in October 2018. Neerali couldn't beat the opening day collection of Villain. But, it also has to be noted that Villain got a wider release and it got above 35 shows on the opening day. The film fetched approximately 11.54 Lakhs on the opening day.

The Way Ahead

On its second day, the number of shows has been reduced to 20, with Koode also hitting the theatres. The advance booking for the weekend shows for Neerali has been decent enough. Let us wait and see how it will perform in the crucial days.