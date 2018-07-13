 »   »   »  Neerali Box Office Prediction: A Strong Opening On The Cards For This Mohanlal Starrer?

A Big Release In The State

As expected, Neerali has got a big release in Kerala, with the film releasing in approximately 175 screens across the state. With these many centres, definitely a good opening is on cards for this Mohanlal starrer.

All India Release Of Neerali

At the same time, Neerali has also released simultaneously in the rest of the parts of the country. Neerali has released in centres like Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Andaman and North etc. In total, the film has been released in 300 screens across the country.

In Comparison With Villain

Neerali has indeed got a big release, which ranks it among the biggest releases of the year so far. But in comparison with Villain, Neerali has lesser centres, especially in Kerala. So, the chances for the movie to outdo Villain in terms of day 1 collections are lesser.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Neerali has taken over the majority of the shows at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has as many as 24 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes and thus making it the one among the Malayalam movies of 2018 with maximum number of shows on opening day. The advance booking, especially for the evening shows and the morning shows have been good. The film is expected to fetch around 10 Lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.

Expected Day 1 Collections

Neerali is expected to fetch a big opening on the day 1. According to the early reports, the film has registered housefull shows in many centres. The film is expected to fetch in between 3-4 Crores on its opening day from Kerala lone. Let us wait and see what happens.