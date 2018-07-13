English
 Neerali Box Office Prediction: A Strong Opening On The Cards For This Mohanlal Starrer?

Neerali Box Office Prediction: A Strong Opening On The Cards For This Mohanlal Starrer?

    Neerali, the Mohanlal starrer is out in the theatres now and the film, much like any other film of the actor, is expected to rake in big money at the box office in the days to come. The excitement surrounding the film is huge, especially considering the fact that it is after a gap of nearly 9 months that Mohanlal is coming up with a film. Mohanlal's previous release was Villain, which had hit the theatres in the month of October 2018. Neerali is touted to be a drama thriller and expected to be a different viewing experience. Well, the stage is set for Neerali to enjoy a phenomenal run at the theatres.

    A Big Release In The State

    As expected, Neerali has got a big release in Kerala, with the film releasing in approximately 175 screens across the state. With these many centres, definitely a good opening is on cards for this Mohanlal starrer.

    All India Release Of Neerali

    At the same time, Neerali has also released simultaneously in the rest of the parts of the country. Neerali has released in centres like Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Andaman and North etc. In total, the film has been released in 300 screens across the country.

    In Comparison With Villain

    Neerali has indeed got a big release, which ranks it among the biggest releases of the year so far. But in comparison with Villain, Neerali has lesser centres, especially in Kerala. So, the chances for the movie to outdo Villain in terms of day 1 collections are lesser.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    Neerali has taken over the majority of the shows at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has as many as 24 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes and thus making it the one among the Malayalam movies of 2018 with maximum number of shows on opening day. The advance booking, especially for the evening shows and the morning shows have been good. The film is expected to fetch around 10 Lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Expected Day 1 Collections

    Neerali is expected to fetch a big opening on the day 1. According to the early reports, the film has registered housefull shows in many centres. The film is expected to fetch in between 3-4 Crores on its opening day from Kerala lone. Let us wait and see what happens.

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 16:09 [IST]
