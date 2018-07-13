English
Neerali Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Mohanlal Starrer!

    Neerali, the big release of the month, is all set to take over the screens across Kerala from today (July 13, 2018) onwards. The Mohanlal starrer is one of the highly awaited movies of the year and the film is also the actor's big release after a gap of close to 8 months. In the film, which marks the entry of Bollywood film-maker Ajoy Varma to Mollywood, Mohanlal essays a character named Sunny George, who is a Gemologist. The audiences are gearing up to give a grand reception to this much awaited film.

    Apart from Mohanlal, Neerali also features actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nadhiya Moidu, Parvatii Nair, Dileesh Pothen, Nasser etc., in important roles. Neerali is touted to be a film in the lines of a survival thriller and the trailer and the teaser of the movie had suggested the same. With its big release, Neerali is sure to be the major point of discussions on various social media platforms including Twitter and there is a huge buzz surrounding this Mohanlal starrer. The first show of Neerali is expected to begin by 9 AM. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have got to say about Neerali.

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
