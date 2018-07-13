English
Neerali Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Mohanlal Starrer!

    Neerali, the big release of the month, is all set to take over the screens of Kerala from today (July 13, 2018). The Mohanlal starrer is one of the highly awaited movies of the year and the film is also the actor's big release after a gap of close to 8 months. In the film, which marks the entry of Bollywood film-maker Ajoy Varma to Mollywood, Mohanlal essays a character named Sunny George, who is a Gemologist. The audiences are gearing up to give a grand reception to this much-awaited film.

    Apart from Mohanlal, Neerali also features actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nadhiya Moidu, Parvatii Nair, Dileesh Pothen, Nasser etc., in important roles. Neerali is touted to be a film in the lines of a survival thriller and the trailer & the teaser of the movie had suggested the same. With its big release, Neerali is sure to be the major point of discussion on various social media platforms including Twitter and there is a huge buzz surrounding this Mohanlal starrer. The first show of Neerali is expected to begin at 9 am. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have got to say about Neerali.

    Housefull Shows

    According to the above Tweet, Neerali has opened on a grand note with the film registering housefull shows in various centres like Kottayam, Chanaganchery, Pala etc.

    First Half Reports

    It seems like Neerali has opened on a positive note with the first half impressing the viewers. The above tweet suggests that Neerali's first half is a promising affair.

    Another Tweet Regarding The First Half

    Here is another tweet regarding the first half of Neerali, which suggests that the initial half of the film is indeed a good one.

    Good Reports For First Half

    The above tweet suggests that the first half of Neerali is a decent one and the combo of Mohanlal and Suraj has worked out pretty well.

    The Wait For The Second Half

    Here is another tweet that carries that report regarding the first half of the movie. It has been mentioned that the initial half is a promising one lot of VFX has been used.

    A One-time Watch

    According to the above tweet, Neerali is a film, which is just a one-time watch and it also suggests that the movie has a decent first half and an average second half.

    Not Upto The Mark?

    Here is a tweet that suggests that Neerali is a disappointing affair with the major blame for the second half of the movie, which is plain.

