Nikita Thukral Birthday Special: A Journey Through Her Films In Malayalam!

Posted By:
    Nikita Thukral, the name is quite well-known to the Malayalam film audiences and she made had her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Kaiyethum Doorathu. It is a fact that the film couldn't do a big business at the box office but it still etched a place of for her own in the Malayalam film industry and later in the other language film industries as well. At the same time, Nikitha Thukral did make it a point to return to the Malayalam film industry on an occasional basis. It is Nikitha Thukral's birthday today (July 06) and on this special day we take you for a journey through some of her movies in Malayalam.

    After her debut in Kaiyethum Doorathu, Nikita Thukral was next seen in Malayalam in the film Bus Conductor, which had featured Mammootty in the lead role. The actress had essayed the role of the leading lady in this film, which was a commercial success.

    Nikita also essayed an important role in the movie Bhargavacharitham Moonam Khandam, the film from Mammootty-Sreenivasan team. The actress essayed a character named Anupama, which was a crucial character in the movie.

    Meanwhile, she also made a cameo appearance in the 2009 movie Daddy Cool, directed by Aashiq Abu and featuring Mammootty in the lead role. It was in the Mohanlal starrer Kanal that Nikitha Thukral was previously seen in Mollywood. The film, which released in 2015 marked her return to Mollywood after a break. She essayed a crucial character in the movie and her performance in the film was much noted.

    Read more about: nikita thukral
    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
