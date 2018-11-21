English
 Nithya Menen Opts Out Of One Of The Upcoming Malayalam Movies?

Nithya Menen Opts Out Of One Of The Upcoming Malayalam Movies?

By
    Nithya Menen is all set to make a comeback to Mollywood after a gap of close to 3 years. The actor will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the upcoming movie Kolambi, which is being directed by TK Rajeev Kumar. Apart from this, the actress' next movie Pranaa is a multi-lingual movie and it will be released in Malayalam as well.

    Nithya Menen Opted Out Of One Of The Upcoming Malayalam Movies?

    Earlier, in an interview, Nithya Menen had mentioned that she will be doing a Malayalam movie with Fahadh Faasil, which will be an unconventional love story. The works of the film was touted to begin next year. Now, according to a report by Times Of India, the actress has opted out of this movie. At the same time, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

    Reportedly, Nithya Menen will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in another upcoming Malayalam movie, which will be a sports based Malayalam film. Further details regarding this upcoming movie is being awaited.

    Meanwhle, Nithya Menen also has some big projects in other languages. She will be seen doing a cameo role in NTR Biopic, which is one of the much awaited upcoming movies. The actress will also play the role of the leading lady in the upcoming directorial venture of Mysskin.

