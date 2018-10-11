 »   »   »  Nivin Pauly Birthday Special: Mikhael's Teaser Makes A 'Mass'ive Impact!

Well, the day (October 11, 2018) is indeed a big one for Nivin Pauly, the much-loved young star of Mollywood. He is celebrating his birthday today and, at the same time, his much-awaited movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is a magnum opus, has made a big entry into the theatres.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Nivin Pauly

Meanwhile, the audiences were in for a special birthday treat as they got to witness the teaser of Nivin Pauly's next movie Mikhael. It was none other than Megastar Mammootty, who officially launched the teaser through his Facebook page along with wishing Nivin Pauly on the special day of his birthday. Interestingly, the teaser came in as a big surprise to Nivin Pauly himself. The teaser is also being played at the theatres where Kayamkulam Kochunni is being screened.

Well, the 50-second-long teaser of the movie starts off with a police officer beating up Nivin Pauly's character. But, what follows after that is a mass dialogue from Nivin Pauly, presented with perfection, which is sure to give goosebumps to one and all. Well, the teaser has indeed created a big impact.

Going by the teaser, Mikhael would indeed feature the mass avatar of Nivin Pauly. With Mikhayel, Nivin Pauly is expected to deliver yet another big hit. Nothing much has been revealed about Nivin Pauly's character in this movie yet, which has been tagged as a family thriller.

Mikhael is being directed by Haneef Adeni, who has also scripted the movie. The shoot of the film is currently progressing. Mikhayel is expected to be Nivin Pauly's next big release.